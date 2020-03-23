Laurel schools providing meals for children daily at Laurel High, middle
•
Laurel High School and Laurel Middle School are providing free bagged meals to families between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day while schools are closed due to COVID-19.
The meals will be available until at least April 17. Gov. Tate Reeves recently announced that schools would remain closed until that day.
Leander Bridges, director of child nutrition, said the district has prepared 3,000 meals so far. “We’ll do this every day until,” he said. “We’ve had a consistent stream of people since 10:30 this morning. As long as the closings are in effect, we’ll keep this service open.”
The meals will be available at Laurel High School and Laurel Middle school car ride lanes. Do not park or exit the car and meals will be drive-through only. The child must be present to receive a meal.
At Laurel Middle School, use the Ferrill Street car rider loop.
At Laurel High, enter at 11th Street and exit on 12th Street.
