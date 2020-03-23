South Central Regional Medical Center and its clinics are continuing to test patients for coronavirus, hospital officials said in a press release on Monday morning. A list of testing sites that was released by the state Department of Health on Sunday only included facilities that were doing drive-through tests. That was not specified by the state agency in the release that was posted on the Leader-Call’s website and numerous other news outlets and social-media posts.
SCRMC officials are working to clear up the confusion.
“A press release broke last night from Mississippi State Department of Health that did not include SCRMC on the list of hospitals testing for coronavirus,” wrote Dr. Mark Horne, Chief Medical Officer SCRMC). “That list refers to drive-through locations only. We have not set up a drive-through site similar to those in other locations around the state, given that we have adequate space and capacity within our facilities.
“Once again, let me be clear so that everyone understands — any patient who presents to a SCRMC clinic, our Emergency Department or who is a patient in SCRMC with symptoms of COVID-19 will receive screening, testing and treatment fully consistent with the recommendations of the MSDH and CDC.”
Dr. Teresa Camp-Rogers, Chief Quality Officer at SCRMC added, “The South Central Regional Medical Center Health System is actively testing for COVID-19 and has been since the beginning of March.
“We are following the MSDH guidelines on when to test. The MSDH guidelines for testing include fever of 100.4 or greater, and severe cough or tightness in the chest.”
Pam Shores, director of Laboratory Services at SCRMC, added, “I am so proud of our South Central team. We have a great system in place for collecting specimens for COVID-19 collections. Specimens collected at our medical clinics and in the Emergency Department are currently being sent to the Mississippi Public Health Laboratory in Jackson. They are taken three times each day and one time on weekends. As soon as tests are complete, the Mississippi State Laboratory in Jackson notifies South Central Regional Medical Center and the patient’s provider notifies the patient and makes them aware of the test results.”
Patients are asked to call the clinic prior to arrival. Testing is occurring at the following SCRMC Clinics and also in the SCRMC Emergency Department:
• Ellisville Medical Clinic – 601-477-8553, 1203 Avenue B in Ellisville; Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
• Ellisville OBGYN Clinic – 601-477-2226, 1203 Avenue B in Ellisville; Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
• Ellisville Pediatric Clinic – 601-477-3550, 1203 Avenue B in Ellisville; Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
• Laurel Family Clinic – 601-428-0577, 1440 Jefferson St. in Laurel; Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
• South Central Family Medicine – 601-649-2863, 1203 Jefferson St. in Laurel; Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
• South Central Internal Medicine – 601-649-2863, 1203 Jefferson St. in Laurel; Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
• South Central Pediatrics – 601-649-3520, 1002 Jefferson St., Suite 200 in Laurel; Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
• South Central Urgent Care – 601-425-2273, 1430 Jefferson St. in Laurel; Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
For more information on local Coronavirus updates, visit scrmc.com.
