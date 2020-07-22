Dobbs warns that hospitals in state could get overwhelmed
•
State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said the Mississippi State Health Department isn’t receiving positive COVID-19 test results from some private clinics, calling into question the accuracy of state numbers.
Locally, though, South Central Regional Medical Center expounded on its reporting method and exactly where those test results are sent.
Beth Endom, vice president of nursing and chief nursing officer, said the hospital reports to the Corvena Continuous Operational Readiness System twice per day, at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. That information is passed along to the State Health Department.
“The report has 20 data points,” Endom said in a requested press release. “We also send an Excel spreadsheet with bed count; COVID-19 numbers; personal protective equipment quantities; and staff information. The report is due to the MSDS at 10 a.m. and includes 30 data points.”
A 100-data-point report — meaning it’s highly detailed — is sent to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources. That includes the hospital’s ability to maintain three days’ worth of PPE, medication for ventilator patients and staffing levels. The State Health Department submits its data to national data centers. This is all to evaluate the pandemic’s local impact.
“It requires a lot of time to complete the reports,” Endom said. “However, we understand their need to stay on top of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Mississippi hospitals so MSDH officials can properly lend their support.
“As we all know, the pandemic is a local, state and national issue in the U.S., and we are doing our best to give the (MSDH) what they need to make sound decisions.”
Endom and SCRMC are asking the community to diligently reduce the spread of the virus with guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“If you do not work in health care or have not had a friend or loved one impacted by COVID-19, then you may not understand the severity of the coronavirus on those who are most at risk during this time. We encourage those in our community to comply with measures which reduce the spread of the virus such as wearing a mask, social distancing up to six feet, cleaning your hands with a hand sanitizer or by washing your hands often and not meeting in large groups. It is going to require all of us working together to reduce the spread of the virus, reduce the impact to hospitals around the state and preserve life.”
Dobbs said early this week that the pandemic could overwhelm the state’s health care system if people don’t follow social distancing guidelines. Mississippi broke its own one-day case record with 1,635 new cases and 31 new deaths Tuesday.
Testing in private labs is being delayed because they’re being overwhelmed, Dobbs said.
“I have verified that a large independent urgent care chain in the Jackson area and other parts of Mississippi is not reporting all of its antigen tests,” he said. “Even though you’re seeing large numbers of cases, that’s not representing all of our positives. It is mandated by law that you report cases to the department of health so we can investigate them.”
