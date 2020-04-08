South Central Regional Medical Center has expanded care options during the international pandemic of COVID-19 (coronavirus). In accordance with the recommendations from the Mississippi State Department of Health, the health-care providers at South Central Clinics have made important changes to operations to keep patients and staff safe.
SCRMC is rapidly deploying new care capabilities to serve communities and patients as safely and effectively as possible, hospital officials said. South Central is now offering a new telehealth program for established and new patients of South Central Clinics to receive medical care from the safety of their home.
South Central Telehealth is open five days a week, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The following facilities are participating in the telehealth program:
• Ellisville Medical Clinic – 601-477-8553
• Ellisville OB-GYN Clinic – 601-477-2226
• Ellisville Pediatric Clinic 601-477-3550
• Laurel Family Clinic – 601-428-0577
• South Central Behavioral Health Services – 601-426-9614
• South Central Cardiology – 601-649-2863
• South Central Dermatology – 601-425-4860
• South Central Diabetes Center – 601-649-2863
• South Central Family Medicine – 601-649-2863
• South Central Gastroenterology – 601-649-2863
• South Central General Surgery – 601-649-7802
• South Central Internal Medicine – 601-649-2863
• South Central Neurology – 601-649-2863
• South Central Obstetrics & Gynecology – 601-649-5421 or 601-426-5125
• South Central Orthopedics – 601-649-5990
• South Central Pediatrics – 601-649-3520
• South Central Sleep Center – 601-426-2886
• South Central Urology – 601-428-0438
“A telehealth visit will allow you to be seen by a provider in the safety of your home,” said Dr. Mark Horne, chief medical officer at SCRMC. “This program includes providers throughout South Central Clinics and serves as another way for our health system to reduce the potential for exposure of our patients and staff to COVID-19.”
The South Central Telehealth program will be multi-layered. Patients who have acute symptoms — cold, flu, urinary tract infection, etc. — can call a participating clinic, and the patient will be given a date and time for an audio/visual or, if needed, an audio-only appointment with a health-care provider. The provider will discuss symptoms, perform an appropriate screening and, if needed, prescribe medicine. If referral is indicated, the patient will then be set up for a followup appointment.
“In light of the COVID-19 crisis, the federal government and other insurance carriers have eased telehealth restrictions allowing the use of a variety of communication platforms,” Horne said. “While South Central is studying how these changes will affect long term telehealth plans, for now, it allows providers flexibility to communicate with patients on a smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop using the platform most effective for the patient and provider.”
Medical conditions considered urgent by providers may be seen in the clinic by appointment only between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. South Central Urgent Care is open seven days a week — Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Patients who have a health-care emergency should call 911. The South Central Emergency Department continues to be open 24 hours a day.
“The South Central Telehealth program is designed to assist our patients who feel that they may risk exposure to COVID-19 with an office visit, still receive appropriate medical care from the safety of their home,” Horne said.
To ensure a successful visit, South Central Telehealth recommends that all participants in a telehealth appointment to follow these tips:
• Make sure you are in a private place.
• Select a location with no background noise.
• For pediatric telehealth visits, have your child present.
• Have your medications available to review.
“If you have an illness or need to receive followup care for a regularly scheduled appointment, South Central urges the community to call and schedule a telehealth appointment,” Horne said. “These services will help us keep our patients, staff and community safe during this difficult time.”
If you are having symptoms of coronavirus, call your clinic provider to seek guidance. Symptoms include fever (typically over 100.4), cough and shortness of breath or tightness in the chest. For more information, visit scrmc.com or contact a participating South Central Clinic.
