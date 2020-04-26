Services Reopen Tuesday, April 28
•
Dr. Mark Horne, MD, Chief Medical Officer at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, said, “Patients who had their elective medical procedures, diagnostic appointments and medical clinic visits postponed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, will now have access to all services. The surgery facilities, those areas performing diagnostic testing, and all South Central Medical Clinics will open Tuesday, April 28, and patients are being called and given appointment times. It is important for our community to know that treatment areas are clean and disinfected, our staff will continue to wear the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and we are ready to see patients.”
“Our medical clinics and hospital will continue to implement a variety of safety measures to continue to insure patient and employee safety during the next few weeks,” Dr. Horne said. “Screening stations will continue to evaluate patients at the front door to the hospital and all South Central Clinics. Clinic personnel will also space out clinic appointments as well as chairs in clinic waiting rooms. Patients visiting clinics will be asked to wear masks to their provider appointments.”
Dr. Horne continued to say patients will be asked to stand 6 feet apart if there is a line at a screening station. These safety measures are extra steps South Central Regional Medical Center has put into place to keep everyone safe during this transitional period.
“We have numerous patients with medical needs, some more severe than others, due to them not having open access to medical services over the last several weeksand that is unfortunate, however, there is no need to delay care any longer. South Central providers have made over 4,000 telehealth visits during this time in an effort to manage the health care needs of their patients at a time they were sheltering in place. Telehealth services will continue for those who have health insurance through the end of April. Some health plans will continue to offer telehealth services up to 60 days, and some have decided to cease providing the service. You will need to contact your health insurance company to find out their plans forthe future,” he said. For those without insurance, Telehealth services can be paid for through a debit or credit card.
South Central Rehabilitation Services will also be seeing patients for services including physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and cardiac rehabilitation services. Hospital officials hope to open the South Central wellness center and sports performance plus facilities soon.
“We are pleased the pandemic has improved sufficiently to allow us to provide these necessary services to our patients,” Dr. Horne concluded. “The information has changed over time as we have worked through these changing conditions. If you have questions about any of our services, do not hesitate to contact your provider. Your health is important to us and we are ready to see you and take care of your needs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.