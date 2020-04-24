South Central Regional Medical Center’s Chief Quality Officer Teresa Camp-Roger, MD is scheduled to be interviewed by the national Fox News Network tomorrow at 4 p.m. about a mask contribution the hospital received from Mask Match, a not for profit entity. Mask Match is an organization founded only a few weeks ago to provide frontline healthcare facilities such as hospitals, nursing homes, outpatient clinics and first responders with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dr. Camp-Rogers will speak to Fox News tomorrow about how South Central has used the contribution from Mask Match to meet the safety needs of South Central employees, and some community workers, as well as the safety needs of volunteers and others working in areas impacted by the recent tornadoes.
Allison Evans, Advertising Coordinator at South Central, found the MaskMatch.com website while looking for masks for the hospital as part of South Central’s Community Mask Drive. The organization selected South Central to do the Fox News feature out of 4,000 organizations across the country who had received donations from the organization.
Linda Gavin, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at South Central, said, “The only thing that might preempt the airing of the national news story tomorrow at 4 p.m. is an unexpected press conference by the president. Network officials said they will not know that until later tomorrow afternoon.”
“Becky Collins, Community Relations Director at South Central, Dr. Camp-Rogers and I will be set up to do skype tests by the network several times tomorrow afternoon before the live interview begins at 4 p.m. central time. We did our first skype test with the news network this morning and it went well. If the news feature on South Central gets postponed tomorrow, an official with the Fox News said they will work to reschedule the story,” Gavin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.