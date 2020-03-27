South Central Regional Medical Center is changing its visitation policy in the wake of an executive order signed by Gov. Tate Reeves Tuesday.
In compliance with the executive order and based on the increasing incidents of coronavirus, effective immediately and until further notice, SCRMC and hospitals across Mississippi are further limiting visitation.
• Pediatric patients are permitted to have only one adult visitor, but the visitor must be a parent, guardian or approved caregiver.
• Adult patients are not permitted to have visitors except in certain circumstances, which are included below.
Exceptions include:
• Adult patients who have been determined by the care team to be at the “end-of-life” stage may be visited by members of the immediate family; however, the number of simultaneous visitors will be limited.
• Obstetric patients may be accompanied by one visitor.
• Adult patients with special needs, for whom a family member is important to their care, may have one visitor.
Those visiting patients are asked to enter through the hospital’s main front entrance at 1220 Jefferson St. between 5:15 a.m. and 7:15 p.m. There is a check-in station directly inside the front of the hospital’s main entry doors where visitors are screened.
Those with a temperature of 100.4 or higher and/or have respiratory symptoms like a dry cough and shortness of breath will not be able to access the facility. It’s important for visitors to remain in the patient room the entire time they are in the facility.
Complete details regarding this temporary visitation policy and local coronavirus updates can be found at scrmc.com.
