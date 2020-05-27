“I never expected to live through a pandemic,” physician Seth Ladd wrote on Facebook, “much less be serving in the trenches of one.”
Ladd is a doctor from Soso working in Queens, N.Y., at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital. His hospital was highlighted in a New York Times special on the pandemic inside the country’s biggest COVID-19 hot spot.
“I hoped I’d never have to adjust to something like this,” Ladd wrote. “(I) don’t want this to be about me or for anyone to feel bad for my situation. On the other hand, I feel people need to be educated on what it is like here. It’s bad.”
A video was posted May 22 by Kassie Bracken and Emily Rhyne of the NYT. During the cold opening, health-care workers are seen meticulously loading bodies — dead from COVID-19 complications — into a cooled shipping container. They stack the bodies on top of each other, filling shelves.
“Before, we didn’t really have time to think about it,” said Gary Hilliard, morgue attendant. “You just have to get it done. Now you get time to sit back and look at what you’ve been doing and process your feelings. That could be one of my family members. That could be me.”
One doctor, who works in the emergency department, noted the hospital is surrounded by senior care facilities, meaning they were “hit hard” after the pandemic ramped up.
Staff nurse Siobhan Kates said the hospital had 112 patients at once during the pandemic’s peak.
“What else do you do? You hate to say it, but are you going to revive the 95-year-old or the 42-year-old?” she said.
“I feel a responsibility to this place,” Hilliard said, “to this hospital … Working at the morgue right now, I’m still trying to figure out why God placed me here in this moment.”
More than 20,000 New Yorkers have died from the pandemic.
Ladd wrote that living through the pandemic in New York is like “living through a horror movie.”
“Our life has been turned upside down the last few weeks,” Ladd said. “I am supposed to be cruising through my last 3 months of residency toward graduation, but COVID has changed that plan. My hospital is doing a great job of adjusting to the hand we were dealt. … The surgery residency team I am on is now running an ICU for patients suffering from complications of COVID-19.”
Ladd also said he’s been receiving calls and texts wishing him well.
“I won’t describe the things we are seeing and dealing with in detail. Just, no matter what your personal thoughts or beliefs are, abide by the laws put in place to keep yourself and others safe. Don’t be a part of the problem,” he said. “Also, don’t worry about me. I am safe, healthy, and taking all measures to protect myself and my family at this time while I work. I hope you do all the same.”
