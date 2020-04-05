As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect communities across the country, Mississippi banks are working around the clock to assist borrowers, including through the new Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Late Fridday evening, the U.S. Treasury Department and Small Business Administration issued further guidance for the CARES Act’s Paycheck Protection Program, which will provide up to $350 billion in fully forgivable loans to help small businesses maintain payrolls during the coronavirus pandemic.
Banks and the general public received revised guidance for the program after the close of business on Thursday for a critical program that launched Friday. Banks are working to quickly interpret this guidance and provide funds to customers as fast as possible. Many banks still await final approval from the federal government to make these loans. While some banks are now eligible to make these loans, Mississippi bankers ask for patience from the public as the program begins.
“Please remember that PPP loans aren’t the only way that Mississippi’s banks and bankers are helping their customers,” said Gordon Fellows, president and CEO of Mississippi Bankers Association. “Your banks are continuing to work through understanding all of the options available to best fit each of their customers. We will all have to be patient as we work through this process. Mississippi’s banks understand the urgency of supporting small businesses and are committed to doing all they can to support small employers all around our state that are struggling with unprecedented challenges right now. The SBA PPP program provides a great tool for banks to help customers, and our banks are eager to work with local small businesses to take advantage of this program.”
Above all, Mississippi bankers want their small business customers to know that they stand with them, ready to help them navigate these very difficult times, Fellows said.
“The PPP will be a tremendous help to businesses and non-profit organizations and our local economy, and banks are working hard to create other solutions for their customers, too,” he said. “Mississippi banks are well-positioned and well-capitalized to assist their customers during this public health crisis.”
For ongoing updates on the PPP and what Mississippi banks are doing, visit msbankers.com/PPP-loans.
