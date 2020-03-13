Jail visitations suspended, first-responders have new protocol
•
Recent security upgrades has made the Jones County Adult Detention Center nearly impossible for inmates to escape. But recent steps to stop the spread of disease have made the facility almost impossible to get into as well.
Visitation at the jail and juvenile detention centers has been suspended indefinitely based on recommendations by health officials, Sheriff Joe Berlin announced on Thursday.
The measure is “a precaution against potentially contaminating our detention facilities with the Coronavirus — CONVID-19,” he said.
The suspension is expected to last 10-15 days and will be modified as necessary based on recommendations from state health officials, Berlin added.
“This precaution is designed to protect our inmates, personnel and facilities from CONVID-19,” he said.
The threat of the virus is changing the way first-responders approach medical calls, too. Dispatchers will now listen for callers who are complaining of flu-like symptoms and there’s a process in place to protect volunteer firefighters, said Paul Sheffield, executive director of the Jones County Emergency Operations Center.
“As we page out first-responders, we’ll tell them,” Sheffield said.
They then hold near the scene before going in and await word from medical staff about whether it’s clear to go in.
That protocol was put in place on Friday. Sheffield said his agency is following all of the guidelines that are recommended by the Mississippi Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control. There will be a meeting Monday for more comprehensive instructions, he said.
“If we don’t protect the responders, there won’t be anyone to respond,” he said.
Officials have said that the county will likely have a proclamation of an emergency next week, which will allow them to expedite the process of getting supplies and resources that are needed.
“It’s the same as a hurricane,” Sheffield said, “only this time, the storm is a sickness.”
A second ‘presumptive positive” case of coronavirus was reported in Forrest County on Friday. The patient was a woman who had traveled to North Carolina. The first case there was a man who had traveled to Florida.
