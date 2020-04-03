Chief medical officer gives advice to residents now on state lockdown
South Central Regional Medical Center’s chief medical officer Dr. Mark Horne made some key points about Mississippi’s burgeoning COVID-19 caseload and Gov. Tate Reeves’ shelter-in-place executive order: namely, take it seriously.
At 5 p.m. Friday, the state effectively joined others in a lockdown until April 20 to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus currently disrupting life around the globe. People are to stay at home except for essential work and getting groceries. Outside their homes, people must follow social distancing guidelines by maintaining a distance of 6 feet from each other. Restaurants may remain open for drive-through and curbside service. Liquor stores will also remain open.
The order reiterates much of what has already been advised — the difference now, however, is that these guidelines can be enforced by law.
“I hate that it’s come to this,” Horne said, “but it was necessary to decrease spread of the disease. I have many friends in businesses that are being hurt, and I’m sensitive to their needs as well as the community’s. We’re making the best of a bad situation.”
Horne said now is the time to honor the guidelines and the spirit of the executive order. He urges Mississippians and Laurelites to take this more seriously.
One officer at the Laurel Police Department put it this way: As there are people dying, legal punishment, including potential jail time, is an appropriate response to those defying the order.
“We’ve been saying these things all along,” Horne said. “None of these things were happening. Because of that, we’ll have more cases. If you work in an essential industry, you can go to work and go home. That’s pretty much how I interpret the spirit of the law. I do not envy police trying to enforce this, because it’s a tool that allows them to enforce that advice.”
People in Laurel and Jones County are still out doing nonessential activities and ignoring the executive order, Horne said. In the last Leader-Call, a front-page story revealed that Jones County residents received a D grade for their lackadaisical response to the virus, which was discussed at a special Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting. The data used for the grade comes from Unacast.
“We are asking the public to stay home, if possible,” board President Johnny Burnett said last week.
However, Horne said, people should keep in mind that social distancing doesn’t mean becoming anti-social. Outdoor activities are still encouraged, just not in groups. Keeping up with friends and family online is also encouraged.
“We’re social beings,” Horne said. “We have to be social from a distance for now. There is a wide range of ways to socialize, and one of those is literal physical distance, about 6 feet away. If we simply separate ourselves from others by 6 feet, we’ll decrease the risk of spreading disease. And it’s a perfect time to use technology to reduce spread.”
Further, with gyms around the country shutting their doors, people are encouraged to find alternative ways to keep up their physical fitness.
“It’s crucial to exercise,” Horne said. “My wife has been going to a 5 a.m. workout class for many years. (Friday) was the last morning they met. They plan to get together and exercise on Zoom, so they can hear each other and socialize. If you’re involved with a class, look at group-call mechanisms. If you’re a solitary exerciser like me, you don’t have to have equipment, just gravity.”
Body weight exercises may not be ideal for bodybuilding and other intensive forms of fitness, but they can help maintain muscle mass, keep the body limber and keep up the body’s immune system. Squats, lunges, pushups, pull-ups and running are all great ways to do this.
“People have to think outside the box,” Horne said. “There are exercise programs on TV, and you can do it in your living room. People need to exercise.”
As Dr. Horne sympathizes with the business community in Laurel, including gyms, he also empathizes. The hospital is taking a financial hit due to the pandemic.
“I cannot speak to what will happen in the future,” he said of the matter. “I don’t think anyone knows for a certainty what the recent large rescue bill means. We have ideas, but without the money in hand, we don’t know.”
The impact on SCRMC has been "significant," Horne said.
“Some clinics have closed because we’re canceling non-urgent outpatient visits and elective surgeries,” he said. “Every hospital not overrun with patients is in the same boat. They’ve had to cut back, too. That’s their livelihood. We are not alone.”
