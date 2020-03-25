The application deadline for the Practical Nursing program at Jones College has been postponed. One of the requirements for the program, the TEAS Test that was scheduled for Tuesday was canceled. Anyone scheduled to take the TEAS test on that date should contact ATI Client Care to request a refund at 800-667-7531. All students registered for the March 24 test date should monitor the Jones College Practical Nursing webpage for a future test date at www.jcjc.edu/programs/practicalnursing.
