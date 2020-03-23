TEC is committed to keeping business and residential customers connected as we navigate challenges related to COVID-19. With many people unable to work, and even more people forced to become full-time parents, teachers, and caregivers, TEC’s leadership teams are diligently working to assist our customers and communities.
During the next 60 days, TEC announces that we will not terminate voice or internet service and not apply late fees for any accounts that are past due related to disruptions caused by COVID-19. Additionally, TEC is installing public WiFi hotspots for use by students and remote workers. For information on hotspot locations and availability, please visit www.TEC.com/public-wifi
“TEC is positioned to ensure safety, soundness, and satisfaction for our employees, customers, and communities during the uncertain environment caused by COVID-19. We are thankful for our employees and our communities, and we are ready to walk through each step of these difficult circumstances. We look forward to staying strong and working through these situations. TEC remains attentive and focused in our efforts to keep everyone connected,” said TEC President Joey F. Garner
The temporary suspension of disconnects does not mean that customers may stop paying their bills. Residential and Small Business customers who need assistance with these payment and suspension options should contact their local office.
