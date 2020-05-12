Please see the attached flyer for the Jones County COVID-19 laboratory sample collection site being fulfilled by Mississippi State Department of Health, University of Mississippi Medical Center, and Mississippi National Guard at the Laurel Fairgrounds rear parking lot on Tuesday from noon to 4 p.m.
You must have an appointment to be tested for COVID-19. If you do not have an appointment call 601-496-7200 or scan the barcode in the flyer to download the C-Spire Health app.
