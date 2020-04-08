Medical professionals in the Pine Belt who are treating patients with COVID-19 gained access to 250 respirator masks, and counting, over the weekend, thanks to a University of Southern Mississippi mathematics professor.
Dr. Anna Wan, director of USM’s 3-D printing lab, called the Eagle Maker Hub, has friends in Los Angeles and New York City — hotbeds for the novel coronavirus — who asked her to come up with an idea to aid the mask deficit. Between her expertise as a digital fabrication specialist and access to a dozen high-end 3-D printers, Wan had the tools she needed to create a solution.
Less than two weeks and three prototypes later — through a partnership with the Mississippi Polymer Institute and USM’s School of Mathematics and Natural Sciences and cooperation of other USM faculty, staff and students — Wan’s Eagle Maker team delivered the first set of masks to Forrest General Hospital.
The rapid product development cycle included several iterations that are still being optimized. The mask molds were created using 3-D printing, plaster and silicone. For speed, Wan and her team utilized a thermal molding process known as thermoforming. Plastic sheets are formed over the molds to create the masks. Once the hospital verified with positive fit and leak test results, the masks were replicated. The mask as-made does not include a filter but has a “hub” that acts as the standardized connection port.
Wan and team are currently using standard, food-grade materials in a solid form, and because no new filtration media is being employed, it is easily adopted into the market where the approved filters can then be added for use. Dr. Monica Tisack Kathmann, director of the Mississippi Polymer Institute at USM, explained that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recognized the dire need for masks and taken immediate actions to approve the use of products that increase the chance of protection.
“In simple terms, when you get into a high-risk situation that is urgent with no other options available, anything is better than nothing,” Kathmann said.
— By Margaret Ann Macloud/
The University of Southern Mississippi
