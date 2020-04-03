On Friday, MSDH is reporting 181 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi. Three new deaths have also been confirmed, in Chickasaw, Pontotoc and Tippah counties. The state total of cases since March 11 now stands at 1,358, with 29 deaths.
More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call any time: 877-978-6453.
The latest state map shows Mississippi's case total as reported at 6 p.m. last night.
