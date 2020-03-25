The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting two new deaths from coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi on Wednesday night.
The most recent cases were a Wilkinson County man 85-90 years old with underlying conditions who died while hospitalized, and a Tunica County woman age 75-80 who died in a long-term care facility.
Deaths have also been reported in Hancock, Holmes and Webster counties. MSDH strives to update new case counts at 10 a.m. each day.
For more information on prevention measures and the latest guidance, download the free MS Ready mobile app or visit HealthyMS.com/covid-19.
