United Way chapters across Mississippi have launched a statewide survey to assess the economic impact the COVID-19 crisis has had on Mississippi families.
Before the pandemic hit, many households were led by workers unable to earn enough to cover the basics and save for unexpected crises or loss of employment. For many, the economic crisis has stripped available assets and abruptly repositioned families into unfamiliar financial positions. The survey seeks information on a wide range of topics, including the most pressing concerns, job changes, child-care challenges and other economic changes Mississippi families are navigating.
This survey is being conducted at no cost, thanks to the Louisiana Association of United Ways and to a network of volunteer experts, including Dr. Steven Dick, member of the Louisiana ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) Research Advisory Committee and advisory assistance provided by the United For ALICE team.
The survey takes about 10 minutes and includes questions such as: What are you concerned about in the weeks and months ahead? (Check all that apply)
· The economic health of my community
· Paying rent/mortgage
· You or a loved one getting COVID19
· Children’s well-being, remote learning
· Adequate child care
· Getting food and other things I need
· Mental health issue (e.g., depression, addiction, anxiety)
· Medical issues other than COVID19
· Paying other bills
· Attending church or other social gatherings
· Other. Please specify.
Those who have felt the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are asked to consider taking the time to complete the 10-minute survey. United Way wants to understand the needs so that it can help communities recover, rebuild and thrive.
All Mississippi families are invited to complete the United Way COVID19 survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/UWMSCOVID19. Individual responses are confidential. The survey will be live until Monday, July 20.
