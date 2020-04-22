A Laurel family is waiting out the pandemic in quiet desperation — and as his employers delay sick payment, 24-year-old Austin White is coping moment to moment.
The Piggly Wiggly employee tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. Writing, music and TV are some ways he’s passing the time. There’s no way to know exactly when he’ll be paid, as the grocery chain’s handlers have been tight-lipped. Further, his mother Kimber tested negative for the virus but has all the classic symptoms. Doctors told her to assume she’s infected.
Recently, White sat under his carport jotting notes in a pocket journal.
“It’s just something I’ve done since I was a kid,” he said. “I like to write down thoughts so I can return to them.”
Among the thoughts he was juggling that day was that of his future, as he awaited the money he was owed by his company.
“I’m scraping by trying to get the few groceries I can and my job definitely hasn’t been on top of getting me paid,” he said. “If you had to ask me, it’s because of apathy. Or maybe they just don’t know how to proceed.”
White is supposed to receive two weeks’ pay for sick leave, and “the ball still isn’t rolling,” he said. That anxiety is exacerbated by his crippling symptoms.
“The virus definitely causes a lot of chest pain and a lot of fatigue,” he said. “Walking 15 to 20 feet tires me out. Most recently, my taste and smell has changed — I drank some juice and it was the most bitter thing I’ve tasted in my life.”
Apparently, salty food like corned beef is the best way to neutralize the taste.
“It doesn’t eliminate it, but it definitely helps,” White said.
It was about five days after his diagnosis, April 3, when White had to return to the hospital because he couldn’t breathe. That’s when his symptoms peaked. He couldn’t walk more than 10 feet without a vice-like sensation compressing his chest.
White is a smoker, though he’s pretty much quit while having the virus. That puts him in the high-risk category.
“It’s definitely affected my symptoms,” he said.
What White finds most concerning is how little he knows about COVID-19; there is an endless stream of information on preventing its spread, but that doesn’t account for the question of what’s next for the infected.
“There’s a lot of speculation and rumor, but when you actually have it, there’s almost no reliable information,” he said.
Kimber was told that she doesn’t need to re-test. She’s allowed to do some essential tasks while wearing gloves and a mask, and other family members have helped with groceries. Kimber had underlying conditions before getting sick, so she stayed inside.
White went in to check on her and get those comments.
White was asked the first thing he’ll do when the lockdown is lifted and his quarantine ends.
“I’m going to reevaluate where I want to be,” he said, touching briefly on the years he spent living in Oregon and California. He said he’s less than confident about Mississippi’s response to the virus and its ability to care for workers. Before the pandemic, he’d been saving money to make a move over the summer.
“I can’t stand being treated like another number,” White said. “There’s a mentality down here that people are just machinery. … I think the whole country is going to see working from home has advantages.”
