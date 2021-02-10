Walmart pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in Mississippi through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program on Friday, according to a Walmart press release.
Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart website once appointments are available. Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Mississippi. The criteria can be found at the Mississippi State Department of Health website.
More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week, with an emphasis on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to health care. While initial vaccine supply is limited, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacists and technicians “stand ready to help expand vaccine access across the country,” company officials said.
Walmart is partnering with the CDC and states to move as quickly as possible to help administer vaccines to eligible populations in participating states. For a list of stores in each state administering the vaccine under the federal agreement, visit www.corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.
In addition to the 22 states where Walmart will support the vaccination efforts as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, the retailer is also administering vaccinations under the jurisdiction allocation in 11 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
Vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on state and local guidelines. In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, which is why customers are asked to create a profile, helping to ensure customers receive the second dose of the vaccine in the timeframe required. Appointments are available daily, but exact timing will vary based on local availability of the vaccine.
