JACKSON — Gov. Tate Reeves has announced additional social-distancing measures for Wayne County and 12 other counties that have been identified as “hotspots” to limit transmission of COVID-19.
Reeves signed an executive order establishing additional restrictions for those 13 counties, including requiring people to wear masks when at public gatherings or in a shopping environment and limiting social gatherings to no more than 10 indoors and 20 outdoors.
The counties are: Claiborne, Desoto, Grenada, Harrison, Hinds, Jackson, Jefferson, Madison, Quitman, Rankin, Sunflower, Washington and Wayne.
The governor laid out targeted guidelines for social distancing and sanitation protocols to slow the spread of COVID-19 in all 13 counties.
For all businesses:
• All businesses are expected to take every step necessary to implement the regulations, orders and guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health and CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing and encouraging sick employees to stay home.
• All employees will be screened daily at the beginning of their shifts, including asking whether they have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days and have they had a fever in the last 48 hours.
• Based on their duties and responsibilities, employees who are unable to maintain at least six feet distance from others must wear a face covering throughout their shift, such as a face mask. Their face coverings must be cleaned or replaced daily.
• Hand sanitizer must be provided to all employees, which can include a hand rub or soap.
For retail businesses (in addition to measures above):
• Face coverings must be provided to all employees who come in direct contact with customers. Employees are required to wear that face covering throughout their shift and clean or replace daily.
• All customers must wear a face covering while inside the retail business.
• Hand sanitizer must be placed at all entrances, in or near bathrooms, and at cashier stations.
• Retail businesses are expected to make all efforts to maintain a six-foot distance between customers at all times.
• Carts, baskets and other similar surfaces touched by customers must be sanitized after each use. Other high-touch areas must be sanitized at least once every two hours.
For people out in public:
• Everyone must wear face coverings when at public gatherings or in a shopping environment.
• People must maintain a six-foot distance between themselves and others.
• Further limits on social gatherings: down to no more than 10 indoors and 20 outdoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.