“I have been pleased to see so many Mississippi businesses stepping up and serving our communities in new and creative ways,” U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker said in a press release. He offered several examples:
• C Spire has partnered with the University of Mississippi Medical Center to provide free telehealth visits for Mississippians who have coronavirus symptoms. This service allows patients to consult with health-care providers online without leaving home.
• Extra Table, a food charity in Hattiesburg, is distributing excess inventory from restaurants and casinos to food banks across Mississippi. Extra Table’s business partners are matching up to $20,000 in donations as part of their #NowMoreThanEver campaign to feed needy residents during this pandemic.
• With restaurants and cafes closing their dining rooms, many are now offering contact-free delivery and pick-up options to customers. And while schools remain shut down, some restaurants are stepping forward to ensure no child goes hungry. Establishments like Vowell’s Marketplace and The Village Kitchen 219 in Jackson are offering hundreds of students free meals for the duration of the crisis, even as many public schools continue providing meals to students who are learning from home.
• Local news organizations are also pitching in, offering free access to their coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Papers like the Clarion-Ledger, the Hattiesburg American, the Sun Herald and the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal have waived their online subscription fees to give Mississippians access to accurate, up-to-date information. The Leader-Call has also offered coronavirus coverage for no cost.
• Because supplies of hand sanitizer are running low, distillers and brewers across the state are retooling production lines to make alcohol-based hand and surface sanitizers. “Kudos to Rich Grain Distilling, Lazy Magnolia Brewery, and Criddenden Distillery, along with Cathead Distillery, which is providing free hand sanitizer refills,” Wicker wrote.
• Several Mississippi companies are now producing medical supplies. Blue Delta Jeans Company in Tupelo recently shifted its sewing operations to create medical facemasks and gowns, with the goal of creating 10,000 masks each day. With vehicle production on hold, Nissan’s Canton plant is manufacturing face shields and headbands for medical workers. And Toyota workers in Blue Springs are sewing masks for local hospitals.
• High school students in Gulfport are also helping to supply medical needs. Gulfport High School’s award-winning engineering and robotics program is producing masks for Gulfport Memorial Hospital using their 3D printing technology.
