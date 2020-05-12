During the COVID-19 pandemic, William Carey University’s faculty and staff have been finding new ways to deliver online educational opportunities to current and prospective students. Here’s a look at current announcements from WCU programs.
• Summer terms: Registration is open for new students until May 15. WCU offers two summer terms. Classes for the traditional summer term start June 1. WCU also offers a concentrated, two-week summer term May 18-29. Online course fees of $15 per hour have been waived for both terms. For more information, visit www.wmcarey.edu or email admissions@wmcarey.edu.
• Virtual commencement: William Carey University will present virtual commencement ceremonies on May 16. Five separate programs will be published throughout the day on the university website, with the first at 10 a.m. and the last at 3 p.m. The ceremonies will be available for viewing at other times after their initial screenings. For details, visit the “Events” listing at www.wmcarey.edu.
• Live recruiting event: WCU School of Education will host a virtual, nationwide recruiting event about its online graduate programs on June 2 at 5 p.m. Prospective students can learn about available options, ask questions and meet the faculty who lead the programs. This live Virtual Graduate Program Fair will be hosted on the School of Education’s Facebook page. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/WCUSOE.
• Forensic Science: WCU Criminal Justice Department offers bachelor’s and master’s level programs – and a new Forensic Science minor will be available in the fall. Forensic science professor Dr. Dean Bertram, retiring this summer from the University of Southern Mississippi, will also join the WCU faculty in the fall. For more information, email criminaljustice@wmcarey.edu.
• Student Relief Fund: Many WCU students are not able to travel home and have no steady income during the pandemic. To help, make a donation to WCU’s COVID-19 Student Relief Fund at https://indigo.wmcarey.edu/misc/donate.asp.
• Preferred admission: High school seniors or new graduatea with a grade-point average of 3.5 and an ACT score of 24 can apply for preferred admission to WCU’s nursing program. For more info, email nursing@wmcarey.edu or watch this video, https://bit.ly/2WBD11H
• Tradition Honors: WCU presented a virtual Honors Day Convocation on May 6 for students from the Tradition campus receiving awards. To view the awards, video presentations and photos, visit http://www.wmcarey.edu/tradition-campus-honors-day-convocation-2020
• Cooper School: Students don’t have to choose between ministry and a professional career. In the Cooper School of Missions and Ministry Studies, students are encouraged to pair a ministry and missions major with one of the many professional majors offered at WCU. Students can work in the mission field – plus be a nurse, business manager, classroom teacher, etc. For more information, visit www.wmcarey.edu/school/missions-and-ministry-studies.
• Baton Rouge campus: WCU at Baton Rouge General offers a bachelor’s degree in nursing. Its inaugural class graduated in February and has now posted a 100 percent pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination. For information about classes, email Dr. Catherine Belden at cbelden@wmcarey.edu.
• Health Information Management: The demand for professionals with expertise in telemedicine and electronic health records is growing quickly. To pursue a career in this in-demand field, explore WCU’s Health Information Management program. For information, call Dr. Jude Haney at (601) 318-6057.
• Health Administration: WCU Health Administration and Education offers a doctoral program for professionals who want to pursue positions in executive-level healthcare administration or academia. A master’s level program is also available. WCU has suspended the GRE entrance requirement for both programs. For information, call Dr. Bettina McGruder at (601) 318-6342.
• New music degrees: WCU’s Winters School of Music is offering two new degrees through its Music Studies in Worship program: 1) bachelor’s degree in music with a concentration in worship leadership; and 2) bachelor’s degree in music with a concentration in worship technology. For more information, visit www.wmcarey.edu/music or email music@wmcarey.edu.
• Online auditions: WCU’s Winters School of Music has made it possible for prospective students to audition online. Vocalists are asked to present one prepared piece. Instrumentalists should present two major scales and one prepared piece. All students who audition will receive a scholarship. For instructions, email music@wmcarey.edu.
• MBA: The GMAT entrance requirement for WCU’s Master of Business Administration program has been waived. Students may enter the program in the summer, fall, winter, or spring trimesters. For more information, visit www.wmcarey.edu/business or email business@wmcarey.edu.
• Entrance exams: WCU has suspended requirements for the following graduate entrance exams until further notice: Graduate Record Examination (GRE); Miller Analogies Test (MAT); and Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT).
• Fall term: The university intends to return to an on-campus schedule for the fall term, WCU President Dr. Tommy King announced. This decision is subject to change depending on pandemic conditions at the time, the advice of health-care officials and government regulations.
