Clerks getting training for how to collect $9 million owed to city
•
The library needs more money to continue the difference-making work that’s being done there. That was the message from employees and supporters of the Laurel Jones County Library after a 20-minute Powerpoint presentation to the Laurel City Council at Monday morning’s meeting.
“It’s not just books any more,” said Michelle Anderson-Jones, who is manager of children’s services and public relations for the library system. The Laurel School District recently received an F in the state’s accountability ratings, she said.
“We’re doing everything we can inside those walls to try to ensure the success of our students,” she said.
Anderson-Jones touted grants that allowed the library to purchase eight early-literacy computer stations and software for children of all ages and the Reading Horizons Discovery curriculum. She talked about one struggling student — a 14-year-old who was reading on a second-grade level — who knew only 11 of 300 “sight words” when he started but was up to 80 in a two-week period. She also told the council about a woman from Chicago who’d lived in Laurel for 20 years, unable to read or write, but learned enough in two months to take the driver’s test and get a license.
There are also all sorts of programs, including public computers and wifi, resumé-building software, a genealogy research department and digital services that allow patrons to access movies, music, TV shows and audiobooks or check them out. The library system, which has locations in Laurel and Ellisville, celebrated its 100th year of service in the community this summer.
More than 6,600 children participated in the Summer Reading Program, she said, and that’s only one of many community outreach programs conducted by the library.
Anderson-Jones noted that Mississippi has the lowest literacy rate in the country and urged officials to do what they can to help fund programs that encourage reading after grant money is no longer available.
“It would be a shame if we didn’t support these programs,” she said.
Library director Mary Louise Breland invited councilmen to come to the library to meet with her and to see what’s going.
“We need your support,” she said.
Mayor Johnny Magee asked how much money the library needed.
Breland said that $50,000 “would be a great help, and we could accomplish a lot for the citizenry with that.”
Board member Jeanette Walker said she understood when funds had to be cut a couple of years ago because revenue was down for the city. But with people benefitting from programs there now and grant money running out, “telling them not to come will be very hard,” she said.
Councilman George Carmichael and Tony Thaxton both said they appreciate the work that’s done at the library. Councilman Jason Capers said, “I think we need to take a look at the budget and see if we can possibly increase their funding.”
Coming up with extra revenue to do that and other things could be possible starting next year with a new municipal debt collection program that was approved by the Legislature. Unpaid police fines and water bills can be collected on residents’ state income tax bills starting next year, Magee said.
City Clerk Mary Ann Hess and Chief Deputy City Clerk Cindy Pitts will go to Gulfport at the end of this month for the mandatory training session at a cost of $232.
“The city has $9 million owed to it,” Magee said. “Hopefully we’ll get some of that back in our coffers.”
In another matter, the council agreed unanimously to sell 25 surplus air-conditioning units that are in the old Gibson’s building and to advertise for bids for demolition of the property. That will make the property along Sawmill Road and 8th Avenue more attractive to prospective buyers, Magee said.
The council also accepted a $505,000 Homeowner Rehabilitation/Reconstruction Grant, which is for low-income residents. Mississippi Home Corporation received 57 applications and was able to fund 10 projects, according to the letter of acceptance.
In other business, the council unanimously approved (Councilman Travares Comegys was absent) the following:
• The low bid of $39,446 from Suncoast Infrastructure for the rehabilitation of the sewer main on 18th Street, between 7th and 5th avenues;
• Travel for six firefighters — Joseph Henley, Corey Dorsey, Kenneth Boyd, Ernest Allen, Drake Walley and Kenneth Lowery — to receive training at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson at a cost of $840;
• A $2,251 donation from the Southern Civitan Club for a wheelchair-accessible swing at the Susan B. Vincent Sportsplex;
• A $250 bid from Kandace Monsivais to lease 187.5 square feet of surplus property at 530 Central Ave.;
• An agreement with the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District for its Senior Community Service Employment Program.
The council set a public hearing date of Nov. 19 for the owners of the following properties that have been deemed by the Inspection Department as a public menace:
• Lot adjacent to 512 East 11th St., Johnnie Arrington;
• 841 Masonite Dr., Diesel Power Co.;
• 824 South 6th Ave., Birtha McRae Estate;
• 1028 South 9th Ave., Demetra Sims;
• 3621 Audubon Dr., Perkins Swistak Inc. MS Corp.
Property at 723 Garden Dr., owned by Osman Mojica, and 1315 Brown St., owned by Wells Fargo Bank, were ordered by the council to be cleaned by the city and the cost billed to the property owner.
Cost assessments of $245 and $300 were approved for lots that were cleaned on East Oak Street and West 27th Street, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.