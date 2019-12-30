Sharon King of Laurel has earned the designation of Master Municipal Clerk, which is awarded by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, Inc. She was congratulated by council members in their most recent meeting.
IIMC grants the MMC designation only to those municipal clerks who complete “demanding education requirements” and who “have a record of significant contributions to their local government, their community and state.”
The IIMC, founded in 1947, has 14,000 members throughout the United States, Canada and 15 other countries, and its mission is to enhance the education opportunities and professional development of its membership.
Lifelong learning is necessary for all in local government to keep pace with growing demands and changing needs of the citizens they serve, according to a press release from IIMC.
“Your city can take immense pride in Sharon’s educational accomplishments and achievement of this milestone,” IIMC President Stephanie Carouthers Kelly said.
