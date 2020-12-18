Laurel will likely go into this summer’s city election with a proposed map that includes newly annexed areas and redrawn district lines then work to establish new wards for voters before the 2025 races for mayor and city council.
That was the recommendation made by Mike Slaughter of Slaughter & Associates government consultants during a special called and agenda-setting meeting of the City Council on Wednesday afternoon. Qualifying to run for elected office in the city begins on Jan. 4 and 2020 Census data that will be used to set ward lines won’t be available until April, he explained.
“Get the election out of the way, then do your redistricting based on 2021 numbers … that’s my recommendation,” Slaughter told council members. “By expediting things, you’re giving people the right to vote.”
The current wards were adopted in June 2012, after 2010 Census data became available. The new districts will contain an influx of 764 new city residents, most in the Pendorff area (727), and a handful (37) off Sandy Lane in northwest Laurel, pushing the population of the city from 18,540 to 19,304. Of the newcomers, 468 are of voting age.
The goal is to make the population of each of the seven wards approximately the same (2,757) with a variance of no more than 5 percent, Slaughter said. But there are demographic considerations that have to be incorporated into each ward, and the information that’s needed for that will be in the 2020 Census data.
“You balance it the best you can,” he said. “You have to be aware of the impact on minority voting and racial composition.”
The residents in the newly annexed area of the city are just under 10 percent minority, Slaughter said. Most of them will be divided among Ward 2 (195), Ward 7 (170) and Ward 4 (155) in the proposed district lines for this summer’s elections.
Qualifying is Jan. 4-Feb. 6, primaries are April 6 and the general election is June 8.
Slaughter pointed out that his office’s proposed district lines aren’t etched in stone and can be “shuffled,” but time is the issue, with qualifying for elected officials beginning in a little more than two weeks and voter rolls needing to be updated. The state Supreme Court only recently approved the annexation.
Before new district lines are approved, governing bodies typically get input from the people with a public hearing, Slaughter said. It wasn’t clear if that was required, though, and that will be discussed at the next regular City Council meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
“People need to know what ward they’re in,” council President Tony Thaxton said.
Five of the seven council members attended the meeting. Stacy Comegys (Ward 5) and Anthony Page (Ward 7) were not in attendance.
