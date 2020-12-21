Park to be named for Main Street director
A public “pocket park” in downtown Laurel will be named for the outgoing Laurel Main Street director.
The Laurel City Council unanimously agreed that the property will be known as “The Judi Holifield Radio Park.” The Planning Commission recommended the renaming and the council approved the recommendation at its most recent meeting. Commission members noted that the park — at the corner of North Magnolia and West 5th streets, next to Texas Pitmaster BBQ (former Slowboat brewery and radio station) — had been part of an urban renewal project and the renovations were completed by Laurel Main Street.
Commission member Lew Yoder pointed out Holifield’s “passion for music and commitment to the beautification of downtown Laurel“ for the past 10 years as director of LMS. It was also her idea to create “pocket parks” throughout downtown, with tables and chairs for nearby restaurants.
In other downtown news, the council agreed to award construction of the Central Avenue at 5th Avenue Roundabout Project to Chris Albritton Construction, which had the low bid of $1,265,830. The roundabout will be realigned and get landscape planters, pedestrian crosswalks and lighting. Most of the funding ($868,740) is coming from a Mississippi Department of Transportation grant.
The council authorized the Parks and Recreation Department to purchase $37,749.06 of items — a passenger van, a Gator ATV, generators, pressure washers and landscaping equipment — for the AmeriCorps “Laurel Plays” program from funds provided with a 2019-20 grant.
Parks and Rec was also authorized to donate surplus equipment — a Gator and a “field-drag” machine — to Laurel High School.
City Clerk Mary Ann Hess was recognized as a 2020 Quill Award winner — one of only two clerks in the country to earn that honor this year. She will travel to Grand Rapids, Mich., in May for the 75th annual conference of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks to get her award. She has been city clerk/finance director for the city since February 2000.
The council also agreed to follow the order of Gov. Tate Reeves and proclaim Dec. 31 as a paid holiday for full-time city employees.
“For what? Christmas is one day,” Councilman Tony Wheat asked as Mayor Johnny Magee and other council members chuckled. Wheat is known for questioning paid holidays, particularly ones that are ordered by the state.
That brought up a question that he asked at an earlier meeting about paving and water/sewer contractors working on weekends.
“They said they’re talking about doing that,” Magee said, adding that the target date for completing work on 5th Avenue is now mid-February — and the workers will be off Dec. 23-Jan. 4.
Wheat said 13th Avenue is “looking mighty nice compared to what it was.”
Councilman George Carmichael agreed, saying there’s a lot of negativity on social media but “there’s a lot of work going on and nice things going on in Laurel.”
Magee also took a moment to recognize a local high school sports team for its recent achievement.
“Congratulations to the West Jones Mustangs for bringing the state championship home to Jones County,” he said.
Wheat and property owner Bo Asmar had a testy exchange during Asmar’s public hearing for an overgrown vacant lot between North 8th and North 9th avenues.
“I’m not going to clean it,” Asmar said, explaining that he had deeded the property to the nearby American Legion. Asmar said the property was acquired from Norfolk Southern and it was on the railroad right-of-way, so the company had always been responsible for the property.
“People are complaining about it,” Wheat said.
Asmar responded, “Ignore them.”
They eventually agreed to give Asmar 30 more days to complete the property transaction. Two more pieces of property that the Inspection Department deemed a menace to the public were set to be cleaned by city employees and the property owners will be billed — 515 Van Buren St. (Long Land Investments), 1112 North 13th Ave. (Merritt Inc.) and 207 West 15th St. (Casa Porca LLC). The latter “needs to be expedited,” Councilman George Carmichael said.
The council also agreed to set Jan. 5 as the public hearing date for the owners of 16 Carney Dr. (Ethel and Wiley Hardison Jr.), which has been deemed by the Inspection Department as a menace to the public health and safety.
The council approved nine lot-cleaning assessments ranging from $165 to $3,772.60.
Ward 5 Councilman Stacy Comegys was not at the meeting. He has not attended nor called in via teleconference since the Sept. 8 meeting, citing his work with storm victims as an insurance adjustor.
