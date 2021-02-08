A self-described “life-long learner” was appointed to the Laurel School District board at the most recent meeting of the City Council.
Tracy Robinson was unanimously approved by the council after being nominated by Mayor Johnny Magee.
“I’m going to do everything I can to make a difference,” she told them.
Robinson will replace Jim Rasberry on the Board of Trustees after his five-year term expires on March 5. Rasberry asked not to be reappointed to the position, according to the order that was filed appointing his successor.
As a new board member, Robinson will be required to attend a course for certification by the Mississippi School Board Association. She brings plenty of experience in education to the table.
She retired from the Hattiesburg School District as its literacy specialist and professional development coordinator and she also worked as director of student academic enhancement for athletes at Southern Miss. Since retiring from the public school system in 2018, Robinson has been working as an English/language arts consultant.
She earned her bachelor’s degree from Southern Miss and earned her Master of Education, with Concentration in Gifted Education, at William Carey. She was a recipient of the Mississippi Association of Gifted Children Teacher of the Year award.
The council voted 5-0 to confirm her appointment. Grace Amos and Anthony Page were not present at the meeting. Both called to say they would not be able to attend, Council President Tony Thaxton noted at the beginning of the meeting.
The council also agreed to borrow “an amount not to exceed $1 million” to cover a wide range of items, including repairs and construction around recreational buildings and facilities, paving/repairing streets, sidewalks, driveways, walkways or public parking facilities and for purchase land for those purposes, according to the resolution. Butler Snow will handle the legal aspects and Government Consultants will serve as financial adviser.
Butler Snow will also file the annual continuing disclosure statement with Securities and Exchange Commission for a “fee not to exceed $3,000,” according to the order.
In other business, the council agreed to allow higher-ranking officers with the Laurel Police Department to receive overtime pay if they’re doing work under one of the department’s Office of Highway Safety grants. The chief, deputy chief, captains and lieutenants don’t normally receive overtime, according to city policy.
Council members also agreed to change the mileage reimbursement rate for city employees who use their own vehicles on city business from 57.5 cents per mile to 56 cents — the same as the federal rate.
The council set March 2 as the date for a public hearing for the owners of two properties the Inspection Department deemed public menaces — 819 West 5th St. (Jerry Gilbreath) and 1632 Lee St. (Ella Benton Estate/Brenda Benton).
Two properties that earned that designation will be cleaned by the city and the owners will be billed — 2228 North 1st Ave. (Etta McIntosh) and 907 South 7th Ave. (James Wash). The council also OK’d the lot-cleaning assessment of $155 for 1502 George St. (Rachel Jones).
