City Hall

The City of Laurel has retained an annexation attorney to study the possibility of annexing a portion of the Calhoun Community.

The council unanimously approved the hiring of Carroll, Warren & Parker PLLC “for services related to municipal growth consultation and potential annexation” in its last meeting.

