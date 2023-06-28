The City of Laurel has retained an annexation attorney to study the possibility of annexing a portion of the Calhoun Community.
The council unanimously approved the hiring of Carroll, Warren & Parker PLLC “for services related to municipal growth consultation and potential annexation” in its last meeting.
The study area is on Highway 84 West from the point where the new Southern Bone & Joint Specialists’ building ends to Highway 28, Mayor Johnny Magee said.
The property that the new medical facility is being built on — just west of the Sportsplex — was voluntarily annexed last July to accommodate the new construction. Southern Bone & Joint covered the costs of that procedure, which enabled the clinic to receive full city services, including police and fire protection, water/sewer utilities and code enforcement.
Jackson attorney Chad Mask, who oversaw the city’s successful annexation of Pendorff, handled that voluntary annexation and he has been hired by the city to lead this latest study, too.
The engagement letter states that Mask’s hourly rate is $260 while the rate for other attorneys in the firm is $225 and $100 for paralegals.
In other business, the council unanimously approved ad valorem tax exemptions for Amick Farms, Howard Industries, Laurel Machine and Foundry and Morgan Brothers Millwork.
Jimmy Walker was also reappointed to another three-year term on the Board of Directors of the Economic Development Authority of Jones County.
The Laurel Police Department and Laurel Fire Department also received the OK to participate in fundraisers to sell calendars and accept rebate money. The LPD also got the go-ahead to accept donations for its annual National Night Out Against Crime event. The LPD also renewed its annual fingerprint maintenance contract with HID Global at a cost of $1,053.
Training travel was also OK’d for several city officials, including:
• Human Resources Director Nellie Satcher to Ocean Springs for Phelps Dunbar’s annual Mississippi Labor and Employment Conference, at a cost of $545;
• LPD Capt. Shannon Caraway to Gulfport for D.A.R.E. Officer Training Conference ($654.56);
• LPD victims’ advocate Melicia Cooper to Biloxi for Miss. Coalition Against Sexual Assault training (costs covered by coalition);
• LPD Investigators Mitch Blakeney and Mark Evans to Chattanooga, Tenn., for annual ROCIC homicide conference ($1,578.82).
