Comegys' frequent absencescome into question
•
A Laurel councilman who has concerns about COVID-19 hasn’t participated in a meeting in almost two months, but the pandemic isn’t the reason for his absences, he said.
The last time Ward 5 Councilman Stacy Comegys participated in one of the Laurel City Council’s twice-monthly meetings was Sept. 8. He got special permission to participate in meetings via teleconference in March after he expressed concerns about the coronavirus, and the council accommodated that request for several meetings. But he has not called in or come to meetings since the first one in September.
Comegys is a licensed insurance adjuster, and he has been busy working with storm victims in recent weeks, he said.
“I’ve been deployed to help some of the many storm victims to get their lives back to as close to normal as possible,” he said by email, adding, “I am still serving my ward by addressing needs by phone calls or emails. I have kept my eyes on things and I will always be of service to the great citizens of Ward 5 and the City of Laurel.”
Comegys said he had not been able to teleconference “because my deployment is considered work,” he said.
Mayor Johnny Magee, who was a multi-term councilman before being elected to the top job, said, “The position of councilman is also a job. Although it is part-time, it was sought and rewarded by a majority vote of the constituents of the ward that is represented. The question becomes, are the voters in the ward who elected being adequately represented? That is for those voters to decide.”
There is no requirement for council members to attend meetings. They are paid an annual salary of $19,000 except for the council president, who receives $20,000 per year. The jobs are considered part-time, but they do receive health insurance as part of their compensation.
Comegys said the council should not be meeting in person because of the pandemic.
“I personally feel that we should meet virtually due to the pandemic that is spiking right now,” he wrote, adding that he will “be attending council meetings in person in the near future.”
Magee noted that the city of Ellisville and the Jones County Board of Supervisors have been conducting meetings in person. Comegys’ brother Travares Comegys is the Beat 5 supervisor, and he, too, has participated in some meetings by teleconference. He did in the first meeting of December, which was Monday. The Laurel City Council’s next meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today (Tuesday).
“These are Council meetings, and the Council has voted to have the meetings in person rather than virtually,” Magee said. “The majority of the Council voted in favor of conducting meetings in person, and as with all things pertaining to a Council vote, the majority determines what will take place.”
