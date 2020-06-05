Councilman Stacy Comegys is considering proposing that Laurel require people to wear face masks for the next few weeks to help combat the spread of coronavirus.
“There is no denying that Laurel and Jones County have been trending in the wrong direction,” Comegys said. Jones is No. 1 in the state and No. 9 in the nation for new cases, according to statistics that have been circulated in the last week or so.
“In order to slow the spread, I am going to recommend to the council that we require the citizens of Laurel to wear a mask or some sort face covering when entering businesses for the next two to three weeks, in an attempt to flatten the curve in this area,” Comegys said. “If we all cover our nose and mouth, we will be protecting ourselves as well as others.”
Children age 12 and older should wear a mask, he said, adding that there would be an exception for anyone who has trouble breathing. Comegys said he would have more details in the next agenda-setting meeting. The council’s next meeting is set for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16.
Comegys noted that Gov. Tate Reeves and his team have put together recommendations for the state as a whole, but “each city and town has its own unique set of problems and situations that may need to be tackled differently, but in conjunction with the state’s recommendations.” Laurel should “do more,” he said because of the uptick in cases that led state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs to designate Jones County as a “hot spot” for COVID-19.
“I know some people may not be comfortable with what I am putting on the table, but the goal is to do what we can to save lives,” Comegys said. “I hope the community and industries get behind this idea because I do feel that it will slow the spread and there is data out there that supports this belief.
“Some people say that our percentages are low when you look at them in relation to our population as a whole, but try telling that to someone who has lost a loved one or a friend. Also, try telling that to a supervisor at any industry dealing with employees who can't come to work due to this illness. I ask if you are citizen of this area and you support the requiring of mask in public places, please contact your councilperson on this matter.”
Comegys and his brother Travares, county supervisor for Beat 5, have both been participating in meetings via teleconference since the governor issued the stay-at-home order in mid-March. An Attorney General’s opinion said it was legal for them to do so.
“We are just doing our best to keep ourselves and others safe,” the councilman said. “My mother and father are both over 70, so I try to limit my risk as much as possible.”
In other matters, the council — with members Anthony Page and Tony Wheat absent — unanimously approved the issuing of up to $5 million in bond money for water and sewers system repairs that are needed before streets can be paved. Big projects along Ellisville Boulevard and Jefferson Street have been completed and 5th and 13th avenues are scheduled to be paved soon, after the pipes that run under them are replaced and drainage improvements made.
“I commend the mayor on this,” Councilman George Carmichael said. “He made promises to the council and the community, and he’s caught a lot of complaints, but he’s doing what he promised.”
In other business, the council approved Chief Mark Nichols of the Laurel Fire Department to get repairs or replacements to the roof at two stations and the training center on Hillcrest Drive, all of which were damaged either in the tornado in mid-December or the hail storm in early March.
Nichols noted that he “made an effort to get bids from local roofers.”
The council also unanimously agreed to three reappointments: William T. Green to the Board of Commissioners of the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport Authority, Michael Burroughs to the Board of Directors of the Economic Authority of Jones County and Rev. Vernon Graves to the South Mississippi Fair Commission.
They also agreed to advertise for sealed bids for proposals for the city’s health and group life insurance. “We do this every year,” council President Tony Thaxton said. “We provide good insurance for our employees … even though the costs continue to go up.”
The council also approved an ad valorem tax exemption for Morgan Bros. Millworks, Inc.
A public hearing was set for July 7 for the owners of the following properties that have been deemed a public menace by the Inspection Department:
• 1025 West Dr., Ernest Carl Jones II and Melanie, et. al.;
• 10 Marie Dr., MAS Properties LLC;
• 1538 Margaret Dr., Hollis Lavois Musgrove et. al.;
• 18 11 Martin Luther King Ave., Ruby Davidson Jones;
• 524 North 8th Ave., Amanda Flores Zuniga
The council agreed to clean 2263 Palmer Ave. (owner Selvin Cox) and 2217 Center Ave. (owner Prisock Properties) and charge the owners with the costs on their tax bill. Both properties had been deemed unclean and a public menace by the Inspection Department. The council also OK’d assessments of $145, $135 and $115 for properties that have been cleaned.
