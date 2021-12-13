To help individuals build their lives back better, Councilwoman Grace Amos of Ward 6 and Councilwoman Shirley Jordan of Ward 7 are working with the Mississippi Center for Justice to help people with criminal convictions by hosting financial literacy and expungement clinics.
These clinics are in Laurel but are available to all residents of Jones and surrounding counties to help newly released prisoners regain their voting rights as well as housing, educational and employment opportunities.
The Mississippi Center for Justice works with individuals throughout the state to have their former misdemeanor and felony convictions expunged, or cleared, and are available to host workshops to provide counseling and pro bono legal advice and services to interested residents.
“The main core of the workshop is helping to build back the morale of citizens
with a positive improvement,” Jordan said. “The smallest improvement can yield a significant outcome in a person’s life.”
The program first came to Laurel in 2013, when Mayor Johnny Magee connected with Shae Williams through their mutual friend Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree.
Magee, then in his first year as mayor, worked with Williams and the Mississippi Center for Justice to bring the first expungement clinic to Laurel later that year. Since then, Amos and Jordan have decided to bring the clinic back to the city on a recurring basis.
“We are thankful to Mayor Magee for his support,” Jordan said.
The most recent expungement clinic was on Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Cameron Center in Laurel. It began with a required financial literacy workshop titled “Understanding Credit Reports and Dealing with Debt.” Afterward, participants were able to work with attorneys on-site to apply for both felony and misdemeanor expungements. The only cost to the applicants was a one-time $50 filing fee. Both portions of the event were free and open to the public, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, event organizers required participants to schedule an appointment.
Attorneys Charles Lee and Charity Bruce — Director of Consumer Protection for the Mississippi Center for Justice and consumer protection attorney and lead attorney for expungements with the Mississippi Center for Justice, respectively — and Sierra Williams, an attorney with the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyer’s Project, were on hand to provide legal services for attendees.
“We are excited to partner with the Mississippi Center for Justice to provide expungement clinics to the citizens of Jones and surrounding counties,” Amos said. “We will be hosting another expungement workshop in February 2022,” she continued. A specific date has not been set.
“The goal is to grow the event into a quarterly session,” she said.
People who are interested in participating in the next event can start by reviewing the Miss. Center for Justice website at mscenterforjustice.org/work/
Information about expungement can be found on the website under the heading, “Consumer Protection.”
Interested parties will also need to collect the required documentation prior to attending the clinic so that they can present it to the on-site attorneys on the day of the clinic.
For felony expungements, applicants must provide a copy of their indictments, sentencing orders and discharge orders.
For misdemeanor expungements, applicants must provide an abstract of their court record. These records can be obtained at the chancery clerk’s office in the county where the charges were filed.
In order to qualify for an expungement, the charge or charges must be at least five years old and the individual requesting the expungement must not have had any additional charges filed against him or her since the incident to be expunged. All applicants must also supply a $50 filing fee.
In addition to the event organizers and members of the Mississippi Center for Justice, several volunteers worked to help make the event a success.
“We are grateful to the volunteers,” Jordan said.
Marva Posey of Ward 7 and Adrian McDonald, founder of T.R.A.P. House, helped with temperature checks and ensuring that social-distancing requirements were observed.
Randall and Amanda Cooley of Unlimited Dreams Christian Learning Center and Sugar Bear’s Creations provided refreshments.
For more information, contact Amos at 601-422-8984 or Ward6@laurelms.com or Jordan at Ward7@laurelms.com.
