The councilwomen representing Wards 6 and 7 in Laurel want to make sure that the public is aware of two statewide programs designed to provide services to struggling Mississippians.
Grace Amos of Ward 6 and Shirley Jordan of Ward 7 have been working with representatives from different statewide programs to create local events to bring services to residents of Laurel and surrounding areas.
While rising levels of COVID-19 and its variants have made these events difficult to organize and promote, Amos and Jordan continue to raise public awareness about these programs.
The first program, RAMP, is a rent- and utility-assistance program designed to help Mississippi’s renters and landlords persevere through the challenges of the pandemic.
According to the program’s website, “The RAMP-ERA Program was established by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021. Funding provided by the RAMP-ERA Program will assist eligible households that experience difficulty making timely payments of rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Program funds may be used to provide assistance to a renter household that has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median and in which at least one or more individuals living in the household: qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction of household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19; and can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.”
Landlords and tenants can apply for relief through the program. While the councilwomen had expected to host an event locally to facilitate Laurel residents applying for the program, they have had to cancel those plans due to an uptick in COVID cases.
However, the program is still accepting applications. Visit ms-rampera.com or call 1-888-725-0063 for more information or to apply. So far, the councilwomen have worked with the Mississippi Center for Justice to host two expungement clinics in Laurel.
A second clinic has been scheduled for March 3 at the Cameron Center. In the meantime, interested parties can review information, including program requirements, on the Mississippi Center for Justice’s website at mscenterforjustice.org/work/expungement.
“We’re proud of the progress that we’ve made with the first two events and are looking forward to continuing to promote this service in the future,” Jordan said. Amos added, “We will continue to work with the Mississippi Center for Justice to provide information to our constituents in Wards 6 and 7.”
