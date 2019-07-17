Deputy’s bullets end 35-minute pursuit near notorious community
A Jasper County man was arrested after leading law enforcement from more than a half-dozen departments on a pursuit that lasted more than a half-hour and spanned four counties late Monday afternoon.
Mendell Kotrell Page Jr., 28, was taken into custody after flipping the SUV he was driving off Highway 11 North near his home in the Beaver Meadow Community, just north of Sandersville.
He was headed south, toward Jones County, with a dozen or so units tailing him when he crashed into woods alongside the roadway, Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said.
Cornell White — a part-time Jasper County deputy and full-time Heidelberg police officer — shot out a back tire and a front tire on the Ford Explorer, which eventually disabled it and ended the chase.
“He did what he needed to do at a safe location,” Johnson said, adding that the suspect’s vehicle was slowing down at an intersection and there were no people around when the shots were fired. “He did a great job and executed it safely.”
The pursuit started at about 4 p.m. when a Jasper County deputy attempted to stop the SUV in Heidelberg. The driver refused to stop and a woman who was in the passenger’s seat jumped out, Johnson said.
While an HPD officer checked on the woman (she was OK, Johnson said), the chase continued to Highway 11 and the suspected headed toward Sandersville. He turned on Eucutta Road and went into Wayne County before turning back the other way and going into Clarke County. There, he eventually got back on Highway 11 and headed south back into Jasper County and was about a mile from the Jones line when he crashed at 4:35 p.m.
Units from Jasper County, Jones County, Clarke County, Heidelberg, Enterprise and the Mississippi Highway Patrol were on the scene.
Page was wearing his seatbelt and had to be cut out of the vehicle by a deputy, Johnson said. He was transported to the hospital, where he was checked out and deemed to be OK, then taken to the Jasper County Jail.
Johnson was “monitoring everything,” he said, notifying other sheriffs and getting the OK when his units crossed county lines. He gave the order to shoot out the tires of the vehicle. Speeds never got higher than 80 mph or so, but the driver was presenting a danger to the public, Johnson said.
““He was driving on the wrong side of the road going over hills and things like that,” he said. “He was refusing to stop, so measures had to be taken to end it.”
Page was charged with felony fleeing and he had two felony warrants for his arrest, which was likely his reason for refusing to stop, Johnson said. He was charged with receiving stolen property and being a felon in possession of a firearm after investigators determined that he was the person another suspect purchased two stolen firearms from, Johnson said.
It was believed that he had recently been released from prison on a burglary charge. Page lives just down the road from where the Jasper and Jones sheriff’s departments conducted a large-scale raid last week that led to six arrests and the seizure of illegal drugs and weapon. Last spring, two teenage girls were also killed on or near that road in what were described as gang-related shootings.
