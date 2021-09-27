The Mississippi Department of Education released the state testing scores for each school district in Mississippi last week, noting significant learning loss due to the pandemic. Overall, scores across the state decreased by an average of 12.3 percent in math and 6.7 percent in English from the 2018-2019 school year. For the 2019-20 school year, the state did not conduct state testing.
Laurel School District as a whole experienced test-score decreases with the notable exception of Laurel Magnet School of the Arts. Of the more than 400 elementary schools in the state, Laurel Magnet School of the Arts students scored No.1 in the state in fourth-grade English. Jones County School District students increased their scores throughout most of its grades from 2019 to 2021, but with some decreases in certain grade levels.
Laurel School District has 2,833 students enrolled from grades pre-kindergarten to 12th grade with 83 percent of students identifying as black, 11 percent Hispanic, 3 percent white and 2 percent other/mixed race. Jones County School district has 8,073 students enrolled from grades pre-kindergarten to 12th grade with 63 percent of students identifying as white, 20 percent black, 11 percent Hispanic, 6 percent as other/mixed race.
Here are some of the results and how they ranked among the state’s 400-plus schools:
Jones County School District
East Jones Elementary School
2021: 192nd in third-grade English (2019: 238th)
2021: 133rd in fourth-grade English (2019: 201st)
2021: 215th in fifth-grade English (2019: 281st)
2021: 165th in sixth-grade English (2019: 133rd)
2021: 121st in third-grade math (2019: 311th)
2021: 207th in fourth-grade math (2019: 234)
2021: 195th in fifth-grade math (2019: 358th)
2021: 90th in sixth-grade math (2019: 140th)
Glade Elementary School
2021: 42nd in third-grade English (2019: 207th)
2021: 35th in fourth-grade English (2019: 67th)
2021: 207th in fifth-grade English (2019: 72nd)
2021: 112th in sixth-grade English (2019: 59th)
2021: 25th in third-grade math (2019: 65th)
2021: 137th in fourth-grade math (2019: 185th)
2021: 174th in fifth-grade math (2019: 70th)
2021: 133rd in sixth-grade math (2019: 114th)
Moselle Elementary School
2021: 183rd in third-grade English (2019: 211th)
2021: 126th fourth-grade English (2019: 278th)
2021: 56th in fifth-grade English (2019: 203rd)
2021: 140th in sixth-grade English; 2019: 68th)
2021: 108th in third-grade math (2019: 187th)
2021: 85th in fourth-grade math (2019: 213th)
2021: 42nd in fifth-grade math (2019: 316th)
2021: 76th in sixth-grade math (2019: 213th)
North Jones Elementary
2021: 186th in third-grade English (2019: 368th)
2021: 177th in fourth-grade English (2019: 322nd)
2021: 303rd in fifth-grade English (2019: 167th)
2021: 61st in sixth-grade English (2019: 141st)
2021: 131 in third-grade math (2019: 201st)
2021: 257th in fourth-grade math (2019: 387th)
2021: 264th in fifth-grade math (2019: 213th)
2021: 159th in sixth-grade math (2019: 187th)
South Jones Elementary
2021: 169th in third-grade English (2019: 271st)
2021: 286th in fourth-grade English (2019: 178th)
2021: 250th in fifth-grade English (2019: 208th)
2021: 138th in sixth-grade English (2019: 208th)
2021: 250th in third-grade math (2019: 256th)
2021: 265th in fourth-grade math (2019: 143rd)
2021: 243rd in fifth-grade math (2019: 198th)
2021: 141st in sixth-grade math (2019: 343rd)
West Jones Elementary School
2021: 135th in third-grade English (2019: 195th)
2021: 155th in fourth-grade English (2019: 120th)
2021: 61st in fifth-grade English (2019: 110th)
2021: 63rd in sixth-grade English (2019: 205th)
2021: 247th in third-grade math (2019: 250th)
2021: 298th in fourth-grade math (2019: 332nd)
2021: 106th in fifth-grade math (2019: 189th)
2021: 232nd in sixth-grade math (2019: 209th)
Laurel School District
Oak Park Elementary School
2021: 24th in third-grade English (2019: 64th)
2021: 39th in third-grade math (2019: 131st)
Mason Elementary School
2021: 435th in third-grade English (2019: 477th)
2021: 429th in third-grade math (2019: 386th)
Laurel Upper Elementary School
2021: 435th in fourth-grade English (2019: 395th)
2021: 444th in fifth-grade English (2019: 307th)
2021: 455th in fourth-grade math (2019: 441st)
2021: 389th in fifth-grade math (2019: 381st)
Laurel Magnet School of the Arts
2021: 17th in third-grade English (2019: 22nd)
2021: 1st in fourth-grade English (2019: 142nd)
2021: 12th in fifth-grade English (2019: 159th)
2021: 13th in third-grade math (2019: 18th)
2021: 2nd in fourth-grade math (2019: 20th)
2021: 8th in fifth-grade math (2019: 127th)
Laurel Middle School
2021: 384th in sixth-grade English (2019: 415th)
2021: 396th in sixth-grade math (2019: 430th)
