A man employed by a Jones County supervisor was charged with embezzlement/fraud of a public office and conspiracy, and two other men were charged with similar felonies Monday.
Roland Graham, a worker for Beat 5 Supervisor Travares Comegys, along with Larry Barnes and Esau Moffett are accused of using county equipment and manpower to demolish a home for profit on 5th Avenue in Laurel.
The three men appeared in Jones County Circuit Court, where bond was set at $10,000 for Graham and $5,000 each for Barnes and Moffett.
Barnes is charged with conspiracy and Moffett is charged with hindering prosecution.
Read more as details become available here and in the Tuesday print edition of the Leader-Call.
