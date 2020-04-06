The Jones County Board of Supervisors voted to extend its local proclamation of emergency for 30 days at Monday’s meeting, which was in the circuit courtroom so attendees could spread out in the continuing efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus.
“The hospital had 14 people positive as of this morning, so everybody needs to be careful,” board President Johnny Burnett said. “Jones County needs to stay home as much as possible. If it’s not an emergency, stay away from the hospital if you can. Don’t go to the ER if it’s not an emergency. These nurses and doctors are putting their lives on the line.”
The board voted to donate to a fundraiser, which was started by Laurel Christian School freshman Fletcher Horne, to feed South Central Regional Medical Center employees one day per week until the crisis ends — “if it’s legal,” Burnett added. Sheriff Joe Berlin mentioned the fundraising effort earlier in the meeting.
In regular business, the sheriff’s quarterly budget of $1,481,968 was allocated for the second quarter. The department was under budget for the first quarter, Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley said.
Supervisor Larry Dykes purchased three dump trucks from Burroughs Diesel, which didn’t have the lowest bid but it was the only company that met the specs for the trucks and it offered the best buy-back prices with unlimited mileage and the best service plan, he said.
Two single-axle dump trucks were $110,701.10 each and the tandem-axle truck was $144,554 and will be bought on a three-year lease-purchase plan. The buy-back after that time will be $57,00 for the single-axles and $109,000 for the tandem.
Supervisor Travares Comegys got the OK to purchase a knuckleboom truck from Burroughs for the same reasons even though two other bids were lower. The price is $166,484 with a $70,000 buy-back after three years.
In other matters, supervisors unanimously agreed to grant permits to TEC to put down fiberoptic lines in Highland Garden subdivision and to Gulf Springs Pipeline Co. to install pipe along Moselle-Seminary Road.
They also approved the appointment of Mary Ann Stevens as chancery court jury commissioner and two of their own to appointments on committees for the Mississippi Association of Supervisors’ Insurance Trust — Supervisor Phil Dickerson (Risk Management) and Ashley (Solid Waste).
Comegys joined the meeting via teleconference. He commended Ashley for the way she’s handling setting up the meetings.
“My family has been affected,” he said. “I pray for our crews, the nurses and doctors and all essential personnel.”
Burnett said that all supervisors are splitting their crews and rotating them, a week on and a week off, “so they have less circulation in the community.”
He asked that people in the community pray for churches, health-care workers, law enforcement officials and others.
“Be safe and don’t be out in public if you don’t have to,” he said. “If people are responsible, we can kill this virus.”
