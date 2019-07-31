State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney presents Rep. Gary Staples of Laurel with a check for $210,000 from the Rural Fire Truck Program while at the Neshoba County Fair. The county applied for assistance from the program to help with the replacement of fire truck at the county’s 18 volunteer fire departments. The trucks cost $300,000 or more each. (Photo submitted)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.