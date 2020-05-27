Inmates who are awaiting transfer to a Mississippi Department of Corrections facility from the Jones County Adult Detention Center will get credit for the time they serve toward MDOC early-release programs.
Attorney Jeannene Pacific made a motion on behalf of two clients who were recently sentenced for selling drugs, and Judge Dal Williamson granted it.
“I think that’s fair,” he said. “The delay’s not their fault. If not for the virus, they would’ve been taken in a reasonable amount of time. It’s the same credits they would have gotten had they been in MDOC custody.”
MDOC hasn’t been transferring prisoners from county jails to its facilities since early March in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19. The state agency is expected to resume bringing them in on June 1, Assistant District Attorney Kristen Martin said, but that date is tentative, she noted.
“Jails are backed up all over the state,” Pacific said, noting that there had been a “recent outbreak” of the virus in MDOC units. “Even if they start on June 1, it doesn’t mean they’ll be coming to Jones County any time soon.”
Inmates who are in the custody of MDOC have incentive programs that often allow them to be released a good deal earlier than judges order them to serve, including MET (Meritorious Earned Time) and ERS (Earned Release Supervision).
Pacific made the motion on behalf of Damion Foxhall, 28, and Joshua Dale, 36, both of Laurel. Williamson agreed to make his ruling a standing order for all inmates who have been sentenced to serve time in prison since MDOC stopped transferring inmates.
Foxhall was convicted of possession of heroin and possession of cocaine, both with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a church. Dale was convicted of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Both were sentenced on April 23 to serve five years in the full-time custody of MDOC, three years post-release supervision under MDOC, to participate in the court’s community service program and to pay $927.50 in court fees and fines.
