Information requested by LL-C in October ignored by sheriff’s taxpayer-funded, mostly-silent ‘public information’ officer
•
A Jones County man is behind bars after being accused of inappropriately touching a young girl numerous times, including while giving her a bath.
Jonathan Williams, 45, of Laurel was charged with five counts of molestation and is being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Center on $25,000 bond. He was arrested in October after a family member called the Jones County Sheriff’s Department with a sexual assault complaint, according to the arrest affidavit.
The caller spoke with Deputy Drew Morecraft on Sept. 30 when he arrived and informed him that the girl said Williams had touched her in appropriately.
The accuser was interviewed by a child specialist on Oct. 8. She told the specialist that Williams touched her private areas with his hand “while giving (her) a bath” and that he had touched “numerous times under (her) clothes.”
Two days later, Williams was arrested by Capt. Tonya Madison of the JCSD and accused of touching the girl “for the purpose of gratifying his depraved, licentious sexual desires.”
The Leader-Call requested information about the charges a day after Williams was arrested, but those requests were ignored by public information officer Allyson Knotts. She is paid $37,000 per year by the taxpayers of Jones County to handle Sheriff Alex Hodge’s media requests, but she has not responded to specific inquiries from the Leader-Call since August.
Williams’ arrest affidavit is one of several that has been obtained by the Leader-Call after weeks of trying to work out a system for obtaining public records. The Leader-Call now requests affidavits from Jones County Justice Court, and officials there redact information, then send the documents to Board of Supervisors attorney Danielle Ashely.
Ashley then forwards the documents to the sheriff’s department, where officials there go over the documents and possibly redact more information before sending them back to Ashley, who then releases them to the paper.
The name and address of the complainant, the age range of the accuser, the residence where the alleged molestation occurred and even the city where the accuser underwent her forensic interview with a child specialist were redacted from the report.
The law allows for the name of sexual assault victims, confidential informants and certain other information to be redacted in specific circumstances.
The Leader-Call already doesn’t release the names of alleged victims of sexual offenses, unless the accuser or the accuser’s parent/guardian agrees to it in order to talk about the allegations. In court papers and proceedings in which victims are identified, the Leader-Call doesn’t include their names or their relationship to the defendant, in order to help protect their identity.
The Williams affidavit is five paragraphs long on one page, with a total of 20 words marked out. The other two affidavits that were the same length or shorter. The Leader-Call was billed $17.50 for the time it took officials in justice court and the sheriff’s office to redact the affidavits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.