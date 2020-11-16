The Jones County Board of Supervisors voted to go beyond the governor’s mandate when it comes to trying to stop the spread of COVID-19.
They voted unanimously to extend the county’s mask mandate and to keep community centers closed until the end of the year. They will take up the subject again in their first meeting of 2021, on Jan. 4. Board President Johnny Burnett suggested that step and the other four supervisors agreed in Monday morning’s regular meeting, which was in the county courtroom of the courthouse in Laurel so they could socially distance. There is no penalty or enforcement of the mandate.
Supervisors also asked Chief Administrative Officer and board attorney Danielle Ashley to draft a policy regarding the pickup of trees and limbs in front of residences in the county.
“If they pay to have it cut down, they should pay to have it hauled off,” Burnett said.
Supervisor Larry Dykes agreed, saying that should be part of the cost and the responsibility for contractors who are cutting trees on private property. All of them said they couldn’t handle the burden of hauling off trees and limbs from residences all around the county.
“Most contractors do the right thing,” Supervisor Travares Comegys said, adding that the city charges a fee to haul off that kind of debris for residents. He agreed that there needs to policy to deal with what’s “become a real problem,” Burnett said.
County residents who use the Jones County Garbage Service will now have an online payment option, supervisors agreed. Manager Emma Peacock said customers have been requesting that service. Since setting up the service to take credit cards by phone, payments have picked up steadily and that’s “cleaned up a lot of bad accounts,” Peacock said. That should only improve with online payments, she said. There will be an icon on the county website customers can click on to make payments. There is a 3-5 percent fee for that. There is no setup fee because the service is in place now, she said.
Burnett suggested that Peacock see if any other company will provide the same service for a lower percentage.
“We just want to try to save our people money,” he said.
Sheriff Joe Berlin requested that $3,000 in his budget be transferred so narcotics agents can use it as “buy money” for confidential informants to purchase drugs and catch dealers. He also got approval to purchase a $7,950 “camera reader” that’s used by interdiction officers on the interstate. Vendor Vetted Security Solutions is a sole-source provider, so he had to get the OK to buy it without getting bids.
The equipment is being paid for from seized funds, Berlin said, noting that his interdiction officer has already turned in $60,000 in seized funds this year.
Berlin also got the board’s approval for K9 officer Cody Pitts to use his own drug dog, a 6-year-old Belgian malinois named Leo, as long as he works for the JCSD. The dog is valued at $15,000, but Pitts agreed to use him to work for the county as long as he’s the only handler and the county picks up the costs of the usual expenses it does for other K9 officers.
The board also agreed to make contributions of $10,000 to Laurel Main Street, $5,000 to the local Boy Scouts of America and $1,500 to the Laurel Lions Club.
Supervisors also approved utility permits for AT&T at University Avenue and Houston Road, and for Telepak Networks, Inc. to do work on Mill Creek Road and Highway 84 West.
The board went into executive session with Ross Tucker of the Jones County Economic Development Authority to discuss an economic development issue and to discuss a personnel issue.
Supervisors agreed to give P&G Technologies more time than initially set to meet its minimum required number of employees. That stems from reductions in the airline industry because of COVID-19 that have directly affected production at the Ellisville plant.
