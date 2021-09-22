The Jones County Board of Supervisors had a special meeting Tuesday morning to discuss possible uses of federal COVID-19 funds. In May, Mississippi requested $2 billion in federal relief funds for local and state governments. Of those funds, $577 million is earmarked for Mississippi’s 82 county governments.
Charles Miller, chief financial officer for the county, said the county’s calculated revenue loss for 2020 was $2.5 million.
“We should have collected $45 million when we only collected $42 million, so we have a shortfall of $2.5 million,” Miller said.
When calculating the revenue loss, federal revenue is exempt from the calculations, such as grants received through the state each year.
The county will also be able to calculate revenue loss in January for 2021 to receive close to $3 million. Jones County allocated $13 million and received half of it and will receive the rest next summer, Miller said.
The board discussed possible uses, such as paying for six new fire trucks purchased for the county for $2 million, bridge and roadway improvements, improving ventilation in courthouses, jail improvements or law enforcement vehicle purchases.
“These are things we’ve already approved to do, and they are in the budget, but if we pay for them out of here, that frees up the general fund to not have to pay for these things like update the computer system, new vehicles for staff, the new voting machine and the jail medical service contract that we have with South Central,” Miller said.
The funds need to go toward specific things to show the federal government what was purchased with the funds, Miller said.
“It needs to come before the board and be specific things like a vehicle or if you paved a road, that way if anyone ever comes to look, we can say, ‘This is exactly what we did with this money. We didn’t just stick it in the general fund to help
build up reserves,’” Miller said.
