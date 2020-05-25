Classes weren’t in session for the last two months of the school year, but that didn’t prevent at least one local principal from catching coronavirus.
A principal in the district did test positive for COVID-19 about two weeks ago, Superintendent Tommy Parker of the Jones County School District confirmed on Friday. It was an elementary school administrator who had the illness, sources said.
Children did go to schools on a staggered basis over the last couple of weeks to pick up their belongings at the school. Some parents were afraid that their children may have been exposed to the virus at the school, but there’s no need to be concerned about that, Parker said. That principal “was not in direct contact with any students,” he said.
There have also been reports of outbreaks of the virus in local nursing homes, on the Bogue Homa reservation and throughout the Mississippi Band of Choctaws Tribe, but no specifics were available.
Most officials cite fears of violating HIPAA patient privacy laws, but that law only applies to health-care professionals and it only prevents them from identifying individuals in their care.
