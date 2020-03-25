County school officials formulating 3-week plan

The Jones County Board of Education met on Wednesday afternoon to formulate a plan for how to proceed for the next three weeks or so, while schools are ordered shut down by order of Gov. Tate Reeves to combat the spread of coronavirus. The board limited the meeting to 10 or fewer people, as ordered by the governor, and added a table so officials could keep their distance from each other. Jerry Terry, right, was a little more than 6 feet from colleagues Dan Ashley, second from left), Lester Boyles (top) and Randy Norwood (right). Board member Ronnie Herrington joined the meeting by teleconference. Superintendent Tommy Parker (left) and board attorney Risher Caves (top right, at table) were also in attendance, along with a handful of administrators. The board was going to decide how county schools would continue to assist with the education of students and possibly develop a meal-distribution plan. Reeves ordered all state public schools to shut down until April 17. The board was also expected to vote on an alert notification system by the company SwiftReach. Look for details of the Jones County School District’s plans in Saturday’s edition. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
