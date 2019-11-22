The director of the Jones County School District’s vo-tech program is in the running for a national award.
Rex Buckhaults, director of the Jones County Career Technical Center in Laurel, was selected as Region IV Administrator of the Year by the Association for Career and Technical Education. The award recognizes administrative career-tech professionals who have “demonstrated leadership in ensuring teacher and student success and have made significant contributions toward innovative, unique and effective CTE programs,” according to a press release from ACTE.
Buckhaults was an agriculture teacher for 14 years and has been a CTE administrator for 26 years. He recently completed his third term as president of the state ACTE and was the 2018-19 Mississippi ACTE Member of the Year. He has received numerous awards over his 40-year career for teaching and school leadership, and he “is a true believer in CTE,” according to the press release.
Buckhaults is one of five finalists for the 2020 national title. The winner of that award will be announced at the ACTE Awards Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 4 in Anaheim, Calif.
That event is being sponsored by Express Employment Professionals, Goodheart-Wilcox, CareerSafe and Stratasys.
