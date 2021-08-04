Uptick in COVID-19 cases in neighboring school district causes concern
As districts prepare to return to face-to-face instruction, Jones County School District has changed its policy on masks in its COVID-19 guidelines.
Jones County School District will require students to wear masks, changing its guidance due to the rise in cases from the Delta variant. Laurel School District already required the use of masks for face-to-face instruction for all students, faculty and staff, regardless if they had been vaccinated.
“We are taking this day by day as the numbers continue to surge at the moment,” the district stated in an email. “We have learned from other area districts that started a couple of weeks ago and have already had to shut down in-person learning and go virtual because of the high number of viral outbreaks.”
Lamar County School District switched to a modified calendar, starting school two weeks earlier than most Mississippi districts. Students were back on campus July 22. The modified schedule created two additional two week breaks: a new fall break from Sept. 27 to Oct. 8 and an extended spring break March 14-25. Due to COVID-19 outbreaks at two high schools in the Lamar County School District, the district chose to move to virutal instruction for Purvis High School and Oak Grove High School starting Aug. 2 through 13. In-person classes will resume Aug. 16.
One week after that announcement, the district also switched Oak Grove Middle School to virtual instruction due to the amount of cases. Across the district, Lamar County Schools reported 181 COVID-19 positve cases and 608 quarentined for students, staff and faculty for the week of July 24-30.
“As of now, we are requiring masks because of the high incidence of present viral transmission,” Jones County School District said in an email. “Last year, if a student was sitting next to a student that tested positive — all the students near that positive student had to quarantine at home. This year the guidance from the MS Department of Health (MSDH) allows those “close-contacts” to remain at school if the students were all wearing masks.”
Jones County School District said it hope this will allow more kids to stay at school and not have to be quarantined.
“We will continue to monitor this situation day by day and this requirement certainly could change,” the district said in an email. “Our number one goal is the safety of our students, faculty and staff of our schools. Our commitment is to provide every opportunity for in-person learning so that our students get the full benefit of the learning process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.