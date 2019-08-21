Protec hired Monday, filed papers with state Wednesday
The Jones County School District will use a new private security firm for football games and other extracurricular activities, Superintendent Tommy Parker said.
The company, Protec Security, is new in the area and will provide certified officers as a rate of $25 per hour, Parker said. Parker and the school board decided to look for other options after being notified by Sheriff Alex Hodge that his department’s rate for providing security was going up to $40 an hour with a three-hour minimum.
“I reached out to some other superintendents who had some success using private companies,” Parker said. “Fortunately, we had a new company starting in our area.”
Protec is owned by Powers Fire Chief Joey Davis, who is a vocal Hodge supporter. Parker said the new firm was hired on Monday. Protec registered with the Secretary of State’s Office as a new business on Wednesday.
The reason for the rate increase, Hodge wrote, has to do with an Attorney General’s opinion stating that deputies who are in uniform and in their county cars must be paid time-and-a-half even if they’re working outside of their capacity as a deputy. Other area districts Jones County school officials checked with, including Lamar County, were paying $20 to $25 an hour. The Laurel School District pays officers $32 per hour.
Attorney General’s opinions are non-binding.
The board gave Parker permission to hire Protec, on the condition that school board attorney Risher Caves approved the terms of the contract, which he did.
“We are going to try them until our board meets in September,” Parker said. “Since this is new territory for the school district, Protec has assured me that they will work with us to address any problems or concerns we might have going forward.”
The contract with Protec is not exclusive, Parker said, so that “will allow us some other options.” The school district will “still be able to use officers from other agencies, if needed.”
Last fiscal year, the Jones County School District paid $78,840 in security costs to the sheriff’s department. If deputies worked the same number of hours this fiscal year, that cost would be $98,550.
Parker said the cost would be a “financial burden,” but he and the board also had to consider the “deterrent” that an actual law enforcement officer in uniform and vehicle instead of someone in a security outfit and personal vehicle. Hodge warned school officials that it could be a liability for the county if non-certified, non-deputized officers were involved in a major incident.
Football games start up for all local schools on Friday night.
