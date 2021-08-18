Move comes after $400K goes missing
The Board of Supervisors wants the county to handle financials for the Jones County Fire Council, freeing up volunteers to fight fires and rescue wreck victims instead of doing paperwork.
The board voted to pay Caleb Worrell $1,800 per month to do reports that will keep the county’s 19 volunteer fire departments in compliance with the state Rating Bureau and to receive insurance rebate money.
In a closed-door executive session after Monday’s regular public meeting, supervisors indicated that they were in favor of having a contract with each department instead of consolidating into one department,
Chief Administrative Officer and Board Attorney Danielle Ashley said.
“This is just a starting point of negotiations ... nothing is finalized,” Ashley said.
The matter was discussed in executive session because of an ongoing investigation into money that’s reportedly missing from the Fire Council budget, board President Johnny Burnett confirmed in a special called meeting last week.
Sources with knowledge of the investigation have said that up to $400,000 may be missing from the Fire Council’s coffers. Local, state and federal agencies are reportedly conducting the investigation.
“We are cooperating with law enforcement,” Ashley said.
No other information was available about a timeline of the investigation, which has been hampered by COVID-19 — on the side of investigators and the suspect(s), sources said on the condition of anonymity.
Jones County Fire Coordinator Kyle Brooks — who had a hand in discovering the missing funds, Burnett said — was behind closed doors with the board for more than an hour during their discussions Monday.
The board directed Ashley to draft contracts with each fire department, she said.
“The board is in favor of the county taking over the financials of the Fire Council
and in favor of allocating each department to receive the same amount of money,” she said.
In last week’s special meeting, Powers VFD Assistant Chief Bo Burroughs asked the board to allocate money to departments based on call volume and the number of households and businesses in its district.
“At Powers, we average 75 calls a month, but some departments only go on five or six,” he said. “It costs us a lot more to operate.”
Brad Smith of the State Fire Marshal’s Office was at the meeting to offer alternatives to the setup at Jones County. In the old system, the county had “19 fire chiefs and 19 personalities,” he said, and finances flowed through the Fire Council.
In the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022, the volunteer fire departments will receive $669,840 from county taxpayers and $250,000 in state rebate money. The combined balance at the beginning of the year was $610,000.
“Jones County is the only county in the state with a Fire Council,” Smith told supervisors.
He suggested consolidating districts with each supervisor appointing a commissioner who’s answerable to him.
“Some of these people have been invested in their department for 30-plus years, so telling them things are going to change is going to be difficult,” Brooks said. “We’re probably going to lose some, but we may gain some. That needs to be considered before we do anything on a whim.”
