A mask mandate that was ordered by Gov. Tate Reeves was extended by almost a week in Jones County by the Board of Supervisors in their most recent meeting.
Reeves’ executive order from last week deemed Jones County a “hot spot” for the spread of COVID-19. That put the county under stricter guidelines for social-distancing, limiting gatherings and requiring facemasks for people in public to help slow down the spread of the virus. His order carries through Nov. 11, but supervisors on Monday, meeting in Ellisville, voted to extend the order until their next meeting, which is set for Monday, Nov. 16 at the Jones County Courthouse in Laurel. Community centers will also remained closed until end of November.
There is no penalty for failure to comply with the order, officials said.
In other business, the board approved the appointments of Charles Ray Ashley to represent Beat 2 on the Jones College Board of Trustees and Arthur Siggers to the Pearl River Valley Opportunity board.
They also heard a proposal from Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller about refinancing some bonds if it will mean savings for the county. Raymond James will monitor interest rates for the county and let the board know if it should proceed with that plan.
Supervisors also agreed to pay to cremate an unclaimed body at Coroner Burl Hall’s request.
They also approved upcoming holidays for Veterans Day (Nov. 11), Thanksgiving (Nov. 26-27), Christmas (Dec. 24-25) and New Year’s (Dec. 31, Jan. 1).
