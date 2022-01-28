Millions of dollars in ARPA and new internet sales-tax cash are flowing into the county, and supervisors voted to split it among the districts.
Jones County has already received $6.6 million in the COVID-relief money and will get $6.6 million more in June, Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller said. In addition to that, the county received $1 million in the new internet sales tax and expects to receive that amount — or close to it — every six months or so.
Supervisors have already spent $1.6 million of the first round of its ARPA allocation on road repairs in Beats 2 and 4, bridge repairs in Beat 2 and two fire trucks in Beat 3. They proposed purchasing four more fire trucks that are needed at $333,000 each, which would leave $2.2 million in unallocated funds, Miller said.
“Do we want to divide it equally or look at using it for a county-wide project, like refurbishing Merchant Park?” board President Johnny Burnett asked.
Beat 2 Supervisor Larry Dykes said fixing up the park would be a good project, “but if people can’t get there, it doesn’t matter. The road to it is like riding over corduroy.”
Beat 4 Supervisor David Scruggs agreed that Graves Road is in rough shape, but since it’s a State Aid road, he was hoping that the Mississippi Department of Transportation would take care of it, leaving his funds free to work on county roads.
Graves Road is a busy “cut-through road,” Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley noted.
“Yeh, to Beat 2,” Scruggs said in jest to Dykes.
Supervisors discussed the possibility of splitting the money based on road miles in each beat but ultimately decided unanimously to divide it equally. Scruggs — whose district has “the most road miles and worst roads,” he said — was unhappy with the decision but went along with it.
“I might as well because I’m outnumbered,” he said.
Dykes noted that he had a contractor give an estimate of $450,000 to repave two roads in his district, but supervisors and their crews worked together “and did 10 roads for $200,000.” He was hopeful that they could work together to do the same in other districts when the weather allows.
“We were already in excellent financial shape” before the influx of cash, Miller said.
Meanwhile, the new money is in the bank, earning interest, Ashley said.
“We’re going to cut taxes one more time,” Burnett said.
Miller proposed paying off three bonds that are scheduled to paid off in the next two years, which would save the county about $75,000 in interest payments this year alone, then using the savings to aggressively pay off remaining bonds.
Supervisors agreed with that strategy, but Ashley pointed out that they couldn’t address that issue in the special meeting, which was called to discuss redistricting and ARPA funds.
